Senator Natasha Appears In Court Over Contempt Charges Filed By Akpabio

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Tuesday, arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja for the hearing of a contempt claim filed by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who accused her of violating a court order.

The hearing, set by Justice Binta Nyako, will address both Akpabio’s allegations against Akpoti-Uduaghan and her earlier contempt charge against Akpabio and the Senate.

Naija News reports that Justice Nyako had, on Monday, scheduled today for the hearing of the contempt claim brought by Akpabio against Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The court will also consider the earlier contempt charge filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio, the Senate, and other parties over alleged disobedience to an earlier court order.

The legal dispute between Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan began in February after a heated disagreement during a Senate plenary session over seating arrangements. Shortly after the incident, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of sexual harassment during a television appearance.

In the wake of the allegations, Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, approached the Federal High Court seeking a restraining order against the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, which had been set to investigate her.

In response to her ex parte application, the court issued a restraining order on March 4, preventing the Senate from proceeding with any disciplinary actions against her.

Despite the court’s intervention, the Senate, on March 6, moved forward with the suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan, citing a committee report accusing her of gross misconduct.