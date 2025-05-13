Sam Amadi Slams Govt Officials For ‘Attacks’ On Peter Obi

A former chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi, has condemned the attacks on the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He argued that the growing pattern of attack by senior government officials on the former governor was unwarranted.

Speaking via his X account, Amadi asserted that it has now become a trend for present administration to frequently target Obi, despite his consistent focus on Nigeria’s dire socio-economic realities, rather than on personalities.

The former NERC chairman cited the recent criticisms from the Presidency, the Governor of Lagos State, and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio as examples of this misplaced focus.

He noted that while the political elite expend significant energy attacking Obi, the man himself remains resolutely focused on Nigeria’s structural challenges and the urgent need for reform.

“If elections were a purely rational exercise, Peter Obi is so far the only candidate who ought to be elected”, Amadi stated.

He bemoaned what he called the disproportionate attention paid to Obi by high-ranking government figures, asserting that Obi has steered clear of personal attacks and has, instead, consistently advanced a vision for national renewal rooted in prudence, accountability, and economic revitalisation.