Russia Commits To Supporting Nigeria’s Armed Forces In Fight Against Security Threats

The Russian Federation has confirmed its willingness to provide crucial military support to Nigeria’s Armed Forces, aimed at addressing the increasing security challenges faced by the country.

This pledge was made by Russian Defence Minister, Andrey Belousov, during a courtesy visit by Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, to the Russian Ministry of Defence in Moscow.

Belousov affirmed that this assistance would align with the ongoing military-technical cooperation between the two nations.

According to a statement from the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the specifics of the military assistance will be outlined through future engagements, including discussions at the Intergovernmental Working Group and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

These meetings will set the framework for the operational support that Russia will provide.

The purpose of General Musa’s visit to Russia was also to express Nigeria’s solidarity with the Russian Federation during its 80th Victory Day Commemoration, which honours the sacrifices made by Russian heroes in World War II.

Gusau added that the visit proved to be fruitful, allowing the CDS to reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening its military cooperation with Russia. It also provided a platform for the CDS to discuss the specific operational needs of the Nigerian Armed Forces, which Russia could assist with.

In another development, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has informed the public, particularly residents of Abuja and Lagos, about ongoing aerial display rehearsals in both cities.

These preparations are part of the NAF’s activities in anticipation of the 61st Anniversary Celebration of the NAF, set for 23rd May 2025.

The Nigerian Air Force has reassured the public, urging them to continue their daily routines without concern, as the rehearsals are being conducted in line with strict safety protocols.

According to Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, the aerial displays are intended to enhance the grand finale of the anniversary celebration and to showcase the NAF’s operational prowess and professionalism. The NAF expressed its gratitude to the public for their understanding and support.