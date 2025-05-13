Resign Now If You Can’t Stay In Your Local Areas – Uzodimma Tells Council Chairs

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has urged local government chairmen and councillors to step down if they are unable to reside in their respective areas.

This statement was made during a stakeholders meeting at the Imo Traditional Rulers Council Secretariat in Mbari Owerri on Monday, May 12.

Naija News reports that Governor Uzodimma emphasized that effective administration of rural areas requires local council leaders to remain within their jurisdictions while fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities.

He asserted that if local government chairmen and councillors stay in their communities and maintain regular contact with residents, issues of insecurity could be significantly reduced.

The governor clarified that the meeting was not politically motivated but rather an opportunity for dialogue with stakeholders and leaders of the 656 autonomous communities in the state, aimed at implementing decisive actions to address insecurity and improve healthcare services in rural regions. He concluded by stating that there are times when citizens must unite to make courageous decisions for their collective benefit.

The governor emphasized the importance of local government administrations being managed at the local level rather than from urban centers, asserting that effective governance relies on social mobilization. He urged collaboration among local government councils and all governmental stakeholders to advance the state.

During the event, he announced the formation of Local Government Implementation Committees tasked with ensuring the effective execution of resolutions in key areas such as security, education, health, and youth empowerment.

He called upon traditional leaders and community heads to fulfill their roles and prevent their communities from being compromised by criminal elements.

Additionally, Uzodinma revealed plans to establish a health center in every community and a general hospital in each local government area to enhance healthcare access, urging leaders to promote enrollment in the ongoing Social Health Insurance Programme.

He also inspired the youth to adopt a positive mindset, remain determined, and value hard work.

‘A new perspective is essential for a transformed Imo,’ the Governor stated, encouraging the youth to embrace innovative thinking and engage in entrepreneurship through the state’s skill acquisition initiatives.