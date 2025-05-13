Police Reacts As IPOB Declares Public Holiday, Lockdown On May 30th

The Anambra State police command has promised adequate security, following the declaration of May 30, 2025, as a public holiday and sit-at-home day across the South-East in honour of Biafran heroes and heroines who lost their lives during the 1967-1970 Civil War.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday, stated that all forms of movement—by—road, air, and sea—will be banned from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on that day.

In a statement issued on Monday, IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, announced that a complete shutdown of schools, markets, churches, mosques, and public gatherings would mark the day.

The directive, according to Powerful, is to allow families and communities to reflect on the painful events and sacrifices made during the Biafran War.

“The IPOB family and movement inform Biafrans, supporters of Biafra, and freedom advocates that May 30, 2025, is designated as a public holiday and lockdown across the South-East in honour of Biafran heroes and heroines who made the ultimate sacrifice for our existence,” Powerful said.

Powerful also revealed that IPOB will hold memorial lectures both within Nigeria and abroad throughout the month of May leading up to Biafra Heroes Memorial Day.

He emphasised that Biafrans living in the region are expected to observe a total lockdown, urging everyone to comply with the directive to pay tribute to those who died fighting for Biafran independence.

The group also notified the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) about the planned sit-at-home, requesting adjustments to the May/June Senior Secondary School Examination schedule in the South-East to accommodate the lockdown.

In a stern warning, IPOB reiterated that there would be no schools, community meetings, religious services, markets, or public events.

“There will be no schools, no community meetings, no religious services, no markets, and no public events. Families are encouraged to stay indoors, reflect on the genocide committed against Biafrans from 1967 to 1970, and consider the ongoing marginalisation of Ndigbo in Nigeria,” Powerful said.

IPOB also called on Biafrans in the diaspora to hold town hall meetings or public demonstrations to show solidarity and demand the restoration of Biafra.

“IPOB and Ndigbo globally will pay tribute to all fallen heroes, including our eternal leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Gen. Philip Efiong, Chief Dr. Frank Opigo, Commander Ikonso, and many others who stood against the genocide and destruction of our people by Nigerian and British forces and their allies,” the statement noted.

The group clarified that only emergency and essential service providers, such as ambulance operators, doctors, nurses, firefighters, journalists, and members of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), will be exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

“We advise everyone to remain indoors on May 30 to avoid any confrontation or stray bullets from security operatives. All transporters must stay off the roads,” Powerful cautioned.

Police Response And Security Arrangements

In response to IPOB’s announcement, the spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, reassured residents that police protection would be provided to ensure that people can go about their daily activities without fear.

“We are not aware of the lockdown order, but the residents are assured of adequate security and are encouraged to go about their lawful business without entertaining any fear,” Ikenga stated.