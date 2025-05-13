PDP Governors, Leaders Fail To Resolve Key Disputes Ahead Of NEC Meeting

Governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former governors, and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) ended a crucial meeting on Sunday night without reaching a consensus on several internal disputes threatening the party’s cohesion ahead of its May 27 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and August national convention.

Top among the unresolved issues are the continued tenure of Ambassador Umar Damagum as acting national chairman, the leadership tussle over the position of national secretary between Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye, and rising defections from the party.

Sources told Daily Trust that while most PDP governors are pushing for leadership changes before the NEC meeting, particularly the replacement of Anyanwu following his defeat in the 2023 Imo governorship election, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike is reportedly opposed to the move.

“The governors wanted the meeting to ratify the decisions they made in Oyo, just like the NWC did. But Wike’s loyalists objected. He insists that both Damagum and Anyanwu should complete their tenures,” a source revealed, noting that Wike arrived last and left the meeting early, visibly displeased.

Despite the pushback, some governors are considering conceding the Anyanwu matter to preserve party unity. “Everyone is hoping that Saraki and his committee can resolve the grey areas,” the source added.

Roots of the Crisis

The party’s leadership crisis dates back to March 2023, after PDP lost the presidential election. Damagum was appointed acting chairman following a Benue High Court order restraining Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who had been suspended by his ward for alleged anti-party activities.

Senator Anyanwu had stepped down as national secretary to contest the Imo governorship but returned to reclaim his seat after losing to APC’s Hope Uzodimma. His return was met with resistance, as the South-East PDP leadership had already nominated Ude-Okoye as his replacement.

In October 2023, a High Court in Enugu ordered the PDP to replace Anyanwu with Ude-Okoye, but both factions have interpreted subsequent Supreme Court decisions in their favour, leaving the issue unresolved.

Saraki Leads Reconciliation Committee

Following the deadlock, the party constituted a seven-member reconciliation committee chaired by former Senate President Bukola Saraki. The committee is tasked with unifying aggrieved factions ahead of the NEC and convention.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, confirmed the move: “We discussed existential issues affecting our party… and set up a committee headed by former Senate President Saraki to ensure reconciliation for a rancour-free convention.”

Saraki later named other members of the committee on Facebook: Governors Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), and Peter Mbah (Enugu); Senators Seriake Dickson and Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

“As part of the decisions taken, the committee has been charged with preparing for a harmonious NEC meeting and convention,” Saraki wrote.