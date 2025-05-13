PDP Chieftain, Kola Ologbondiyan Attributes Wave Of Defections To APC’s Threats Of Witch-hunt

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has attributed the recent wave of defections of opposition leaders to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the party’s threats of a witch-hunt.

Naija News recalls that the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, along with his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, several commissioners, and others, recently defected from the PDP to the APC, and there are growing speculations that more governors may follow suit ahead of the 2027 election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Ologbondiyan stated that the governors and other opposition leaders defecting to the APC merely seek refuge to avoid being witch-hunted by the ruling party.

The PDP chieftain referenced a statement by the former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, stating that people’s sins are forgiven after joining the ruling party.

Ologbondiyan maintained that no matter how many opposition leaders and governors the APC attracts to its fold, the party will still have to contend with millions of Nigerians in its bid to retain power in 2027.

He said, “You must not forget that the former National Chairman of APC told Nigerians that just come over here, we will forgive all your sins, so people are looking for where sins are forgiven.

“But you know one thing, at the end of it all, it is going to be about the Nigerians’ position. You may pack all the 36 governors and put them in one boardroom and say they should declare for you. Have you packed the over 200 million Nigerians into the same boardroom? The answer is no.”