Pay MKO Abiola’s Family ₦45 Billion Debt To Close June 12 Chapter – Lamido

Former National Secretary of the defunct Social Democratic Party and ex-Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has urged President Bola Tinubu to settle the ₦45 billion debt owed to the family of the late 1993 presidential election winner, MKO Abiola.

Speaking at the presentation of his autobiography, “Being True to Myself”, in Abuja, on Tuesday, Lamido said paying the debt would offer symbolic and moral closure to the June 12 struggle and Abiola’s unjust treatment.

Lamido urged the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammad Idris Malagi, who attended the event on behalf of Tinubu, to convey the message to the president.

Lamido said, “When (General) Murtala (Muhammed) died, Abiola came in with a claim that he was owed, I think, about N45bn for contracts executed by International Telephone and Telecommunication for the Ministry of Communications.

“The military high command at that time said no. He went round the emirs in the North to lobby, and the emirs asked that they (military) please pay the money.

“They (military) said they cancelled the June 12 elections because if they made him President, he would take his money and the country would become bankrupt. Those who were close to Abacha should know this, because Abacha was then one of the big shots; they were all aware.

“Before I end my remarks, I want to appeal to President Tinubu to finally close the chapter of June 12.

“Please tell the president to pay the Abiola family the N45 billion. Once this is done, the June 12 chapter will be closed. It is very important.”