Ogun Journalist Slumps, Dies On Duty

A female broadcast journalist at Ogun State Television (OGTV) in Abeokuta, Bukola Agbakaizu, tragically collapsed and passed away on Monday, May 12.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that Agbakaizu died while getting ready for her afternoon shift at the state-owned station.

Her death was verified by the Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State Council, Bunmi Adigun, through a statement released in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

Agbakaizu, aged 52, served as an ex officio member of the Council until her untimely demise.

The statement reads, “Agbakaizu, a dedicated staff member of Ogun State Television, tragically collapsed while preparing for afternoon shift, and despite efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Federal Medical Centre.

“A versatile journalist and a passionate comrade, Bukola served as a former Vice Chairman of OGTV Chapel and was an invaluable member of the Wale Olanrewaju-led Executive.

“Her vibrant spirit and commitment to journalism will be sorely missed, leaving an irreplaceable void in our community.

“She is survived by her two children, her aged mother, and countless colleagues and friends who mourn her loss.”

In response to the passing of one of its members, the Ogun chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) conveyed its profound shock and grief.

In a condolence statement signed by Chairperson Sekinat Salam, the chapter expressed that the death of Mrs. Agbakaizu was an unexpected and distressing event.

Salam characterised the late broadcast journalist as a devoted and skilled professional at OGTV, noting that her loss is deeply painful and difficult to accept.

The statement further emphasised that the 52-year-old mother of two will be greatly missed for her kindness, compassion towards others, and her fervour for journalism.

“Ogun NAWOJ received the news of Mrs Bukola Agbakaizu with a rude shock. Her death came when her experience and exemplary leadership would be needed by the association.

“As a dedicated member of NUJ, Ogun State Council and NAWOJ, Ogun State chapter, the mother of two will be sorely missed by all. Her compassion towards others, dedication, love and passion for the pen profession will always be remembered and cherished by all.

“Though she passed on at the age of 52, her dedication to God and service to humanity will continue to keep her in our memories for a long time to come.

“We pray that her soul finds peace in the Lord, while the family he left behind will continue to be under the protection of God Almighty. Rest on, the amazon of our profession,” the statement concluded.