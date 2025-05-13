Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi Undergoes Surgery

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, recently underwent emergency surgery due to a significant abdominal injury he sustained during Nottingham Forest’s dramatic 2-2 draw against Leicester City on Sunday, May 11.

The incident occurred in the closing moments of the match when Taiwo Awoniyi collided with the goalpost while attempting to meet a cross from Anthony Elanga.

The impact was severe, leaving the 27-year-old Nigerian striker in evident pain as he slid into the base of the post.

Despite receiving immediate medical attention on the field, he initially attempted to continue playing, prompting a tense discussion between Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and manager Nuno Espirito Santo regarding the handling of the situation.

After the match, the club’s medical staff evaluated Awoniyi’s condition more thoroughly on Monday, revealing the full extent of his injury. This led to his hospitalization and the necessity for urgent surgical intervention.

The decision to operate came after Awoniyi underwent approximately three minutes of treatment but was unable to be substituted, as Nottingham Forest had already exhausted their allotted substitutions, having replaced Elliot Anderson with Jota Silva earlier in the match.

The incident has raised concerns about player safety and medical protocols, especially given Marinakis’s visible frustration with how the injury was managed during the game.

At the time of writing, Nottingham Forest have not confirmed how long Taiwo Awoniyi will be sidelined. However, he is expected to miss the Unity Cup invitational featuring the Super Eagles of Nigeria later this month.