No Ideological Difference Between APC, PDP — Ikubese Criticises Political Defections

Former presidential aspirant, Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, has faulted the increasing rate of political defections ahead of the 2027 elections, arguing that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lack distinct ideological differences.

Appearing on Channels TV’s Good Morning Show, Ikubese criticised the opportunistic shift in party allegiance among politicians, insisting that their actions are driven more by desperation for political survival than by commitment to national development.

Addressing the wave of political defections ahead of the 2027 general elections, Ikubese remarked, “The rate of defections we’re seeing—and will continue to see—is clearly driven by the approaching 2027 elections.

“Politicians want to retain their positions and secure re-election, which means they need more votes. At the presidential level, for instance, the more states your party controls, the easier it is to win re-election. That’s essentially what we are witnessing.”

He went on to question the ideological foundations of Nigeria’s two leading parties, adding “What’s the real difference in ideology between these two parties? If I ask you now, what’s the ideological difference between APC and PDP? Can you point to any? There’s no clear distinction.”

Ikubese stressed that performance in public office is not tied to political parties but to leadership with vision.

He cited Abia State Governor Alex Otti as a standout example. “Otti is performing because he has a clear vision, believes in accountability, transparency, and leadership. His success isn’t party-dependent.”

On fears of a one-party state, Ikubese dismissed such concerns, stating: “How many parties are active in Rwanda or Burkina Faso? What matters is not the number of political parties but the quality of governance, true leadership, transparency, and accountability.”

He criticised the current political culture, where recycling of politicians takes precedence over delivering results. “We’re putting the wrong people in power and expecting results they’re not wired to deliver. It’s like expecting a man to get pregnant—it’s biologically impossible.”