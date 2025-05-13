NNPP’s Ondo Guber Candidate, Edema, Defects to APC

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Gbenga Edema, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reported that Edema, last week, lost a case at the Court of Appeal in Akure. He challenged the legitimacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary that produced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as its candidate.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the NNPP in Mahin Ward 11, Ilaje Local Government Area, Edema blamed his former party’s internal leadership crisis for his defection.

“I wish to humbly inform you of my intention to resign my membership of the party with immediate effect,” he said.

He said staying at the party would not help him achieve his political ambition, adding that the party’s crisis is not healthy for any politician seeking to win an election.

“This is not healthy for any serious-minded party seeking to win elections, which is the fundamental purpose of political parties,” he stated.

He went on to criticise the leadership of the NNPP, accusing it of betraying its own candidate by withdrawing a legitimate court case in favour of an opposing party.

“In over 35 years of active political engagement, I have never witnessed a party leadership so treacherous that it would undermine its own candidate in this manner.

“It is clear that the party’s goals and values are entirely misaligned with those of any credible political organisation.

“By this letter, therefore, I hereby cease to be a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party with effect from today, May 9,2025,” he added.