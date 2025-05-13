Nigeria: Our Job Is Not Finished – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said the project Nigeria has yet to reach its intended destination.

President Obasanjo said it remained the responsibility of all stakeholders to remain steadfast and continue to work until the nation takes its place among nations.

The former President stated this at the ongoing public presentation of former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido‘s autobiography, “Being True to Myself”, held at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

Obasanjo urged former Governor Lamido to dismiss any intention of retiring from active engagement in efforts that would help to birth a new nation.

He told him that Nigeria has not gotten where it should be, adding that it was the responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure the work is done.

“Nigeria that we are working for, we haven’t gotten there. And I believe it is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that we get there. Our job is not finished until we are finished,” he said.

Naija News reports that former Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, would review Lamido’s autobiography titled Being True to Myself.

Present at the event include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, and former presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Governors present include: Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State, Umar Namadi of Jigawa State, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State.

Also in attendance were former Governors Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna), and Babangida Aliyu (Niger), (Cross Rivers), Liyel Imoke among others.