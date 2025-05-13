NEC Will Make Or Mar PDP – Suswam

Former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has said except the committee of Bukola Saraki succeeds in bringing displeased members together, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not survive its internal crisis.

Naija News reports that Suswam said if Saraki’s effort fails, the party’s life would hang in the balance until the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party holds.

Speaking with Arise News on Tuesday, the former Benue Governor described the former Senate President as a man of integrity.

“It’s a 50-50 situation. This last effort, which is headed by Senator Saraki, if we are unable to address the issue, then of course it’s likely that you might not have PDP the way you have it now.

“Senator Saraki is a very distinguished Nigerian. Of course, when it comes to character and integrity, you can count on him. And so I believe that people will listen to him. Whether some of them will believe him is a different kettle of fish. But then, he has an arduous task of reconciling people who are genuinely aggrieved. He has started efforts and I believe that will yield results,” he said.

Suswam, however, blamed poor leadership in the party for the continued crisis. According to him, the expanded meeting of the PDP held last week ought to have been held earlier.

“It took PDP so long to convene a meeting to talk about these issues. And so people are asking the question, are these people serious? And I asked that question myself. PDP as a party, are we serious? I don’t think that we’re that serious,” he stated.

He added that NEC may not hold, citing that is was postponed for five times. He also stated that the success of Saraki’s committee would go a long way in determining if NEC would hold.

“NEC of the party is a make or mar NEC. I would say that I don’t have much confidence in the NEC holding because it has been postponed for up to five times. And if the NEC holds, this NEC will make or mar PDP. For now, let’s hope that the efforts of this great Nigerian Senator Saraki will yield some result,” he added.