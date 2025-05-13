My Wife Was Anyhow When I Met Her, Wore Shapeless Cloths – Paul Enenche

Founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, has stated that he was led by faith and not physical attraction when he chose his wife, Becky Enenche.

According to the clergyman, he decided to marry his wife despite her unpolished appearance when they met.

Speaking via a viral video, he described Becky, then a medical student, as carefree in her appearance, with “permanently plaited” hair and “shapeless” clothing like A-line skirts and jump-up sleeves.

“If sight was leading me, I wouldn’t marry my wife. I told my children the other day and they were all laughing. And she told them herself. Why? Because at that time, she never cared for nothing. She just was anyhow. That is, medical student: didn’t care for anything. The hair was plaited mat permanently. She wore any dress available: shapeless”, he said.

Becky, present in the congregation, laughed and confirmed his statement.

Enenche contrasted her with “flashy” yet spiritual individuals around at the time, noting that God guided his decision.

“There were flashy people around, very flashy. They were also spiritual and flashy. But God led otherwise”, he added.

He advised his congregation that appearances can be deceptive and that not everything appealing in the moment has lasting value, saying, “Not everything that looks good in the moment has a future.”