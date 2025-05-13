Lot Of People Waiting To See The Ultimate End Of PDP – Suswam

Former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICT) and would die if proper measures are not taken.

He asserted that the opposition party might die before the 2027 election if the party’s leadership fails to make concrete efforts to address the lingering crisis rocking the party.

Suswam shared his reservations on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Tuesday,

He lamented that many party members are disenchanted and want to see the PDP’s ultimate end.

Suswam added that the recent effort by PDP governors and ex-governors, led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki, to rescue the party would determine whether there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

The ex-governor said, “A lot of people are hanging on, waiting to see the ultimate end of this party.

“Whether there is light at the end of the tunnel in the efforts made by Senator Saraki that will be seen in the next two weeks. For now, I would say that PDP, is it in the hospital? Yes. Is it in ICU to some extent? Yes, it is. Can it be rescued? Yes, if the proper medicine is applied.”

He further affirmed that likening the party’s situation to ICU suggests a 50–50 survival chance, adding that if the Saraki-led effort failed, the PDP might cease to exist.