Lagos Police Block Roads Near APC Secretariat Amid Protests

Operatives of the Lagos Police Command have set up roadblocks on the route leading to the All Progressives Congress (APC) state secretariat on Acme Road, Ikeja, in an effort to restore order amid growing protests over the results of the recent local government primaries.

Naija News reports that the protests, which began on Monday, have been fueled by accusations of imposition and manipulation of election results.

Aggrieved aspirants have voiced their concerns, claiming that popular candidates were sidelined in favour of others in the primaries.

The roadblocks, positioned at both ends of Acme Road, have caused significant traffic disruptions, with vehicles diverted to alternative routes. The move has impacted local businesses, as daily commuters and traders face delays in reaching their destinations.

Since the announcement of the primary results at the APC state secretariat last Saturday, protesters have gathered at the site to air their grievances, demanding a review of the process and a fair resolution.

On Monday, protesters from Olorunda Local Government Area in Badagry and Eti-Osa in Lagos Island marched to the APC secretariat to voice their discontent. By Tuesday, additional protests had erupted, with groups from Mushin and Agbado Oke-Odo joining the chorus of dissatisfaction.

The protesters accuse party officials of manipulating the results and imposing candidates without considering the wishes of local voters. The escalating protests have prompted the APC to take steps to address the concerns of the disgruntled aspirants.

In response to the protests, the Lagos APC has established an appeal committee tasked with reviewing complaints from the dissatisfied aspirants.

The committee is chaired by the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), with Otunba Abiodun Olufowobi serving as secretary.