Jeremie Frimpong Close To Joining Liverpool From Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool appear to be making significant progress in their negotiations to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back, Jeremie Frimpong.

Renowned football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, provided updates via X on Tuesday, indicating that the Premier League club are close to securing the services of Jeremie Frimpong, particularly by discussing the details of his €35 million release clause with Leverkusen.

According to Romano, “Liverpool are advancing in talks to sign Jeremie Frimpong after contacts reported last week.”

He also mentioned, “#LFC approached Bayer Leverkusen to discuss €35m release clause structure.”

Additionally, discussions are being held with Frimpong’s camp, with the player reportedly expressing strong interest in a potential move to Anfield.

Frimpong’s contributions to Leverkusen’s Bundesliga-winning campaign have certainly caught the attention of various top European clubs, making him a desirable target.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has advocated for the Red Devils to pursue Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, given the team’s recent struggles in front of goal this season.

United has faced challenges with their scoring capabilities, as their current strikers, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, have combined for only 17 goals in 97 appearances across all competitions.

Several players, including Liam Delap, Viktor Gyokeres, and Benjamin Sesko, have been linked to United, but Yorke believes that Osimhen would be a superior choice due to his proven track record.

He described the potential transfer as a “no-brainer,” emphasizing that signing a player with Osimhen’s experience could greatly benefit the team’s goal-scoring efforts.

Speaking to Instant Casino, Yorke commented, “Manchester United signing Victor Osimhen this summer would be better late than never. While young talents like Hojlund have their merits, United need to secure impactful players who can immediately contribute.”

Osimhen has demonstrated his prowess by scoring 33 goals for Galatasaray this season, playing a vital role in their pursuit of another league title and the Turkish Cup, further underscoring his potential fit at Old Trafford.