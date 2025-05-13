‘I’ve Done A Lot Of Things Tougher Than My Current Situation’ – Cute Abiola Opens Up

Nigerian skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmad, better known as Cute Abiola, has recounted the difficulties he faced balancing his creative career with life in the Nigerian navy.

Naija News recalls that Cute Abiola was detained in November 2021 for flouting regulations of the Nigerian Navy on social media use.

He was released and ordered to supervise gutter cleaning in the Navy barracks for one month.

However, the skit maker announced his exit from the Navy in November 2022, citing his desire to fully pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview on HipTV, Cute Abiola said he had done many tougher things than his current situation, stressing that his time in the navy was the most critical part of my life.

Cute Abiola said he often worked six days a week and, despite his tight schedule, he remained committed to his goals of producing and releasing entertainment content.

He said, “I’ve done a lot of things that were tougher than my current situation. I used to be in the Nigerian navy.

“That time was the most critical part of my life, and I was still able to achieve shooting content and being in the navy. That was very, very hard.

“I used to be at work from Mondays to Saturdays most times, and all my contents still used to be out there. In a week, I used to post twice or three times.

“I’m a very dedicated person because I know that I’m supposed to meet a target in my revenue. I have a target for myself, and I used that to motivate myself to make more than I made the previous month.

“I was overwhelmed with regard to the approval of my exit from the Navy by the chief of naval staff so as for me to have enough time to passionately pursue my dreams.”