‘It Is Deeply Unsettling To Wish Death On Your Party’  – Atiku’s Aide Knocks Wike

The Media Adviser to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has berated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over the public remark that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the brink of collapse.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, recently predicted that the PDP would collapse by the end of 2025.

Ganduje cited the PDP’s internal crises, leadership disputes, and mass defections as evidence of its impending irrelevance.

Similarly, in a press conference with journalists on Monday, May 13, 2025, Wike echoed Ganduje’s statement.

However, in an interview with Vanguard on Tuesday, Paul Ibe likened Wike to a man wishing death on his own family, criticising him for what he described as a shocking betrayal of his party.

According to him, Wike’s prediction of the PDP’s demise is deeply unsettling, stressing that such a stance from a former PDP governor is unexpected and could have significant implications for the party’s stability.

Ibe, however, argued that while Ganduje’s sentiments were expected, Wike’s remarks raise serious concerns.

He said, “It is only natural for Ganduje, as the leader of the ruling party, to hold sentiments that do not favour the PDP. One would hardly expect him to wish the opposition well.

“It is deeply unsettling for Minister Wike, a member of the PDP, to echo such sentiments and effectively wish death upon his own party.

“This speaks volumes about his character and raises serious concerns. It is akin to a man wishing harm upon his own children or family. Such a position is not only unnatural, it sits uncomfortably with any rational and fair-minded individual.”