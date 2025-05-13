Insecurity: Recruit Unemployed Graduates Into Security Agencies – Speakers Conference To FG

The Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly has urged the federal government to tackle insecurity ravaging the country with urgency.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the Conference, Adebo Ogundoyi, said recruitment of unemployed graduates into security agencies would help increase the needed manpower to solve the nation’s insecurity.

Ogundoyi stated this on Monday at the opening of the inaugural National Policy Dialogue on the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Representatives in Abuja.

He noted that it was not just enough to condemn acts of terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of criminality; the legislature must rise to the occasion and enact laws that support intelligence-driven security measures.

“Security remains a paramount concern for every Nigerian. It is not enough to merely condemn acts of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and communal violence each time they occur. As legislators, we must enact laws that support proactive, intelligence-driven security measures, strengthen the capacity of our security agencies, and promote community-based policing.

“To achieve this, we must overhaul our security architecture for greater professionalism, efficiency, and better service delivery.

“This includes recruiting and training more personnel, providing modern equipment, and adopting technology-driven approaches to combat emerging security threats. The recruitment of unemployed graduates into our security agencies should be a strategic, long-term investment in national security, not just a short-term response to unemployment.

“Our security forces must be proactive, technologically enabled, and deeply integrated into the communities they protect. They must serve as a preventive shield against terrorism and criminality, not just as a reactive force. Life is sacred, and the needless loss of innocent lives must end.

“Beyond security, we must address the root causes of youth unemployment and economic despair – key drivers of crime and instability. To deter our youth from engaging in criminal activities, we must create more meaningful economic opportunities,” he said.

The Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Ogundoyin, also called for alignment of policies between the federal and state governments, both at the executive and the legislative arms.

“This cooperation is essential for aligning federal and state policies, promoting inclusive governance, and ensuring that legislative actions resonate with the diverse needs of our people across the federation.

“In this regard, I urge the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly to collaborate in the areas of youth empowerment and skills acquisition, supporting MSMES, promoting agricultural development and food security, advancing digital economy and innovation and access to quality healthcare and education,” he added.