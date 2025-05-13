I Remain INEC Chairman – Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has dismissed speculations about his sack.

Naija News reports that Professor Yakubu said speculations about his sack were unfounded and unnecessary.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen on Monday after the inauguration of two INEC Commissioners by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja.

“I don’t think we need to waste time so much about these unnecessary speculations. As far as the law is concerned, and as far as I’m aware, I remain the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, and under the Constitution, the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation, and under the Electoral Act, the returning officer for the presidential election,” he said.

Speaking on the electoral reform, the INEC Chairman said the Electoral Act would be amended before the 2027 election.

He disclosed that the commission had already submitted 147 recommendations to the National Assembly. He said the commission has been interfacing with the National Assembly and that two weeks ago, it had a retreat in Lagos with the joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on electoral reform.

“So, we’re working with the National Assembly on electoral reform, but at this point, I’m not going to give you any more details. You will hear from the National Assembly whose responsibility it is, but we reviewed the 2023, general elections on our own.

“We engaged with the stakeholders. We came up with 142 recommendations out of this 142 recommendations, eight require constitutional or Electoral Act amendment, and we discussed this with members of the National Assembly.

“So far so good, we are happy with our discussions with them, and we are also happy with the speed with which they want to proceed so that we’ll have some necessary amendments done to the Electoral Act ahead of the 2027, general elections,” he stated.

He commended President Tinubu for swearing in the national commissioners. He added that it would enhance the commission’s performance.

“We are here today, basically for the swearing in of two national commissioners. As you are aware, the commission is made up of a chairman and 12 national commissioners drawn on the basis of two commissioners per geo-political zone. So vacancies existed for the North West and the South East, and the Senate has screened and confirmed the nominees, and Mr President today performed the swearing in.

“So, we have almost the full compliments of commissioners of the commission. As we are aware also, about two weeks ago or so, we lost one of our commissioners, Major General Modibbo Alkali (rtd), may his soul rest in peace.

“So now, we have almost the full compliments of commissioners,” he added.