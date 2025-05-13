‘I Don’t Know Where I’ll Be Tomorrow, Whether PDP, APC Or YPP’ – Gov Eno

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has fueled speculation about a possible defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Governor Eno, on Sunday, revealed that he is unsure about his future political platform but remains committed to serving the people regardless of their party affiliation.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving Service organised in his honour at The Apostolic Church, Maboju Assembly in Lagos on Sunday, Governor Eno assured his supporters that his core focus would remain on uniting and connecting with the people of Akwa Ibom State, regardless of his political party.

“I don’t know where I’ll be tomorrow, whether PDP, APC, or YPP,” Governor Eno stated, referencing some of the major political parties in Nigeria. He emphasised that party affiliation should not define his leadership approach.

“These are just for political convenience and enlightened state interest. But it will never define who I am,” he added.

Despite his comments, the governor clarified that he was not announcing a departure from his current party. “I will remain a governor connected to the people, regardless of party. I will continue to unite all our parties, regardless of where God will take me to. That is not to say I am going anywhere,” Eno stressed.

The governor then drew inspiration from a popular Christian hymn, complementing his statement with the lyrics, “Oh, the future lies before me,” which he sang along with the congregation.

The hymn, drawn from the Bible verse James 4:14, expresses uncertainty about the future while seeking divine guidance.

“Oh, the future lies before me, and I know not where I’ll be, but where’er my path be leading, Saviour, keep my heart with thee,” he sang.

Governor Eno went on to encourage the people not to fear, advising them to understand the political landscape as it evolves. Citing the biblical sons of Issachar, who were known for their wisdom and ability to discern the times, Eno urged the congregation to be aware of the changing seasons in politics.

“There is no need to be scared. Those of you in politics know that there are no two elections that are the same. People must always understand,” Eno said, quoting the children of Issachar who were reputed for understanding their times and seasons.

He added, “We must clearly understand the time and seasons so that we do not swim against the tide.”

The governor concluded his speech by urging everyone to be open to spiritual wisdom, echoing the phrase, “He that has ears, let him hear what the spirit says to the church.”