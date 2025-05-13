Gunmen Kidnap APC Chairman In Ondo, Demand ₦100 Million Ransom

Armed individuals believed to be kidnappers have reportedly taken hostage the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 5, Ifon, located in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Naija News learnt that the APC leader, Nelson Adepoyigi, was whisked away by the assailants on Monday evening at his residence along Ifon-Owo Road within the local government.

Community sources informed Daily Post that the abductors have contacted the victim’s family, demanding a ransom of ₦100 million for his release.

This incident has heightened anxiety in the agricultural community, with residents expressing concerns over what they perceive as ongoing security failures in the region, particularly in the Ose and Owo council areas.

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the occurrence and stated that law enforcement officials are actively pursuing the suspects to ensure the safe return of the victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to apprehend the kidnappers and hold them accountable.

He said, “I can confirm to you that the chairman of APC ward 5 was kidnapped at the entrance of his farm along Ifon-Owo Road.

“At the receipt of the report, the DPO Ifon, in collaboration with hunters, local Vigilante Group members, and Nigeria Army personnel, has launched a manhunt for the suspects.”