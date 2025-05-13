Group Life Assurance Not For Tinubu, Shettima Alone – Presidency

The presidency has explained that the Group Life Assurance Scheme recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is not only for President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and other top government officials.

A statement on Tuesday by the Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, said the scheme would provide life insurance policy for each public servant/military personnel and that in the event of death, the next-of-kin would benefit, thereby helping the family cushion the effect of the loss.

He cautioned against the sensationalization and politicization of the scheme by some media reports.

“The Group Life Assurance Scheme is a game-changing initiative designed for government workers, paramilitary and uniformed personnels across the country.

“Through this major scheme, the FG will start to provide a life insurance policy for each public servant/military personnel and that in the event of death, the next-of-kin would benefit thereby helping the family cushion the effect of the loss.

“This standard has been the practice in many parts of the world with Nigeria seemingly coming late to the party but when it eventually got fixed, @GazetteNGR

has once again chosen to play needless politics with this sensational headline.

“It is not only disrespectful to the efforts of those who have worked day and night for months to put this together, it also mocks the toiling of our public servants and military personnels who have all deserved better treatment from the country over the years.

“Responsible journalism, once again, must be taken seriously by all and sundry as the country continues to leap into a new phase of its economy. This, here, stands condemned,” he wrote.

Naija News recalls that the FEC on Monday, approved the implementation of a Group Life Assurance Scheme for government workers, paramilitary personnel, and other uniformed services.