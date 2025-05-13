‘Go Home And Face EFCC Now’ – Nigerians In UK Protest Against Mele Kyari

Some Nigerians in the United Kingdom (UK), under the auspices of Rescue Nigeria Now, assembled outside the Nigerian High Commission and the UK Home Office, on Monday, demanding the deportation of former group chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, to Nigeria.

Naija News learnt that the demonstrators also submitted formal petitions to both entities and were seen carrying placards with bold inscriptions such as “Withdraw Mele Kyari’s residency now!”, “Mele Kyari go home and face EFCC now!”, and “London is not for public officials who abused public trust”.

In a letter addressed to the Nigerian high commissioner to the UK, Sarafa Tunji Isola, the group accused Kyari of fleeing Nigeria to avoid accountability for alleged financial misconduct during his tenure at the NNPC from 2019 to 2025.

The group also described Kyari’s presence in the UK without facing the consequences of his actions as an affront to Nigerians and an insult to the esteemed anti-corruption crusade of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

They urged the Home Office to deport Mele Kyari to Nigeria, adding that the former NNPC boss must face justice “for his actions and that the stolen funds are recovered to aid in the nation’s recovery and development”.

The letter added, “Your Excellency, this letter is not merely a petition—it is a demand— A moral, civic, and nationalistic demand. We, therefore, demand in the strongest terms that the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom refrains from according him any form of official reception, recognition, or diplomatic courtesy until he returns to Nigeria to submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other relevant investigative bodies for the myriad allegations that trail his tenure.

“The coalition called upon the UK authorities to act in accordance with international anti-corruption agreements.

“The United Kingdom and Nigeria have established reciprocal treaties and agreements to curtail their citizens from willfully engaging in corruption and other criminal activities. This relationship is intended to ensure that justice is served and that fugitive criminals do not find safe havens in foreign countries.”