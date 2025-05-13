Ganduje: China Also Executes Corrupt Politicians – Kano Govt Speaks On One-Party System

The Kano State Government has given a subtle response to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje regarding his proposal for a one-party system in Nigeria.

Recall that Ganduje had recently made headlines for suggesting that Nigeria should adopt a one-party system, citing China’s model as effective.

He had said, “One-party state, you see, if one-party state is a wish and blessing to Nigeria, one-party state is not by force. One-party state is by negotiation. It’s by other political parties seeing the effect of the positive governance of our party.

“If they decide to come into our party willingly, I think there’s nothing like that. There’s nothing with that. Today, democratic China is one of the most strong countries in the world.”

However, speaking via his Facebook page, the Director of Press to the Kano State Government, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, shared a post that indirectly challenged Ganduje’s position.

The post read, “China runs a one party system & it works for them ~ Ganduje

“China also executes corrupt politicians & it works for them very well…. ~ Author unknown”

While the message did not mention Ganduje directly beyond quoting him, the implication has drawn attention from political observers who view it as a critique of both the former governor’s proposal and his own record in office.