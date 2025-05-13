Fubara: ‘Wike Doesn’t Want Peace’ – Sara-Igbe

A prominent member of the Rivers State Elders and Leaders Council and pioneer spokesman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Anabs Sara-Igbe, has described Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s recent visit to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as a step taken in the interest of peace and reconciliation in Rivers State.

Speaking in response to the development, Sara-Igbe praised the governor for his humility and willingness to engage with Wike despite their ongoing political rift.

“That discussion is not for public consumption, except the FCT Minister wants to make it public,” Sara-Igbe said. “At the end of the day, we’ll hear the result.”

According to The PUNCH, he emphasised that Governor Fubara had consistently shown a peaceful disposition, in contrast to what he called Wike’s “combative stance.”

“Of course, the governor wants peace all through. The governor is looking for peace — it is Wike who doesn’t want peace. And if somebody is looking for peace, you must make sacrifices. You can’t get any peace without sacrifice,” Sara-Igbe said.

He added that Fubara’s visit to Wike was not about pride but a demonstration of leadership and maturity. “The governor is a governor of everybody. With humility, he went there to discuss, and they discussed,” he said.

Wike Confirms Meeting, Blames Fubara’s Woes on ‘Self-Inflicted Injury’

Confirming the meeting, Wike revealed during a media chat on Monday that Fubara visited him at his Port Harcourt residence alongside two governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and another unnamed individual.

“Yes, he came. He came with two governors and one other person. Unfortunately, the two governors are APC governors, so I will not pursue them. And he said he wants peace — fine. I want peace,” Wike stated.

However, the former Rivers governor faulted Fubara for his current political struggles, describing them as “self-inflicted.”

“When this thing started, I called him. Seyi Makinde was there, Ortom was there, Ikpeazu was there, Ugwuanyi was there. We sat him down and said: ‘This thing is not good for you. God has given you this office; why not be humble and not allow people to push you?’” Wike said.

“They kept telling him to act like a governor. We know. Nobody is taking that away — he is a governor. But all I am saying is, don’t abandon people who laboured for you day and night.”