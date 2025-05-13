Five Ex-Lagos Lawmakers Fail To Secure APC LG Chairmanship Tickets

Five former members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have failed to clinch the All Progressives Congress (APC) local government chairmanship tickets ahead of the July 12, 2025, elections.

Naija News report that the lawmakers, including Rotimi Olowo (Somolu LGA), Yinka Ogundimu (Agege LGA), Hakeem Sokunle (Oshodi-Isolo LGA), Fatai Oluwa (Ajeromi/Ifelodun LGA), and Avoseh (Badagry LG), were unsuccessful in securing the party’s nomination.

The party held its primary elections last Saturday at its secretariat on Acme Road, Ikeja, where candidates for the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos were selected.

The local government elections will be held across the state on Saturday, July 12.

Kosofe LGA Chairman, Moyosore Ogunlewe, emerged victorious in the primary, securing a second term ticket after other candidates withdrew in his favour. Ogunlewe’s unopposed win signified a strong endorsement from party members in the area.

Among the other successful candidates, Lawal Jakande, son of the late former Lagos State Governor, Lateef Jakande, won the Odi-Olowo ticket.

Usman Hamzat, the current chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye LGA, also secured his nomination for re-election, paving the way for his participation in the upcoming local government elections.

Full List of Local Government Candidates

Olalekan Aroyewu (Igbogbo)

Rossini Oluyemisi (Ojokoro)

Akindipe Olamilekan (Ajeromi-Ifelodun)

Okeowo Oluremi (Ifelodun)

Yusuf Sule (Surulere)

Ogidan Azeez (Coker-Aguda)

Tola Oyedele (Agboyi-Ketu)

Taoheed Taiwo (Ejigbo)

Muibi Alade (Lagos Island-East)

Sanusi Ismail (Amuwo-Odofin)

Rufai Muibat (Ojo)

Taiwo Oyekan (Lagos Island)

Wale Ameen (Ikorodu-North)

Samsideen Agunbiade (Eti-Osa East)

Other notable winners include:

Hunkpe Babatunde (Badagry)

Sura Animashaun (Epe)

Olasoju Adebayo Babatunde (Isolo)

Sesan Olowa (Ibeju-Lekki)

Anomo Adewale (Ikosi-Ejirin)

Ibrahim Rauf (Badagry-West)

Ladega Adedayo (Ikorodu)

Rasak Oloyede (Oriade)

Abiodun Akinola (Orile-Agege)

Ashimi Lateef (Shomolu)

Bada Abolanle (Ikosi-Isheri)

Oloyede Kehinde (Oshodi-Isolo)

Sunday Benson (Imota)

Kazeem Sulaimon (Ikorodu-West)

Sebanjo Idowu (Apapa)

Ajose Peter (Olorunda LCDA)

Ismail Monsuru (Eredo)

Opeyemi Akindele (Mosan-Okunola)

Agbaje Abiodun (Ayobo-Ipaja)

Akinpelu Ibrahim (Alimosho)

Jimoh Olawale Saliu (Apapa-Iganmu)

Bukola Omofe (Bariga)

Aruwe Tubosun (Mushin)

Olusegun Odumbaku (Ojodu)

Balogun Idris (Egbe-Idimu)

Akinsanya (Igando-Ikotun)

Hakeem Dauda (Ikeja)

Moyo Adebanjo (Onigbongbo)

Tunde Azeez (Agege)

Akinpelu Ibrahim (Alimosho)

Omooba Adeola (Eti-Osa)