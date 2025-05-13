Everton Hand Over Goodison Park To Women’s Team Permanently

Goodison Park, the historic 132-year-old stadium, will now serve as the permanent home for Everton’s women’s team as the owners shift their focus from plans to demolish the venue.

This summer, Everton are set to leave Goodison Park for a new 53,000-seater stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

In the past, the previous ownership group had proposed an £82 million renovation project for the Goodison site following its demolition, which would have included housing, a care home, retail spaces, and a park.

However, after the club was acquired by the Friedkin Group in December, a feasibility study was conducted to explore the possibility of retaining Goodison Park as the home for the women’s team. Ultimately, the decision was made to keep operating the venue, ensuring its continued legacy.

With a capacity of 39,572, Goodison Park will now stand as the largest dedicated stadium for women’s football in the country, a significant step forward in promoting the women’s game.

A statement from the club reads, “This long-term vision illustrates our dedication to investing in women’s football and ensuring that Goodison Park remains integral to both the sport and the community.”

The club’s CEO, Angus Kinnear, emphasized the importance of Goodison Park, expressing that, “We understand how cherished this stadium is, not only for Evertonians but for the game itself. Keeping such an iconic venue at the heart of our legacy project has been vital to us.”

Since 2020, Everton’s women’s team has played at Walton Hall Park, just a mile from Goodison, which has a capacity of 2,200. Though limited in seating, the venue has provided a home for the team during their transitional phase.

Historically, Everton have had a strong presence in women’s football, including a league title in 1998 and two domestic cups in the late 2010s, along with a quarter-final appearance in the Champions League in 2011.

Plans for Goodison Park include upgrades to changing room facilities and a rebranding of the stadium’s exterior to celebrate the women’s team’s achievements and showcase the current squad.

Meanwhile, Walton Hall Park will remain available to foster grassroots football in Liverpool, particularly for girls.

As Everton prepare for their final men’s first-team match at Goodison Park against Southampton this Sunday, the club also announced that Goodison will host select academy matches starting next season. Currently, the under-21s play at Haig Avenue in Southport, but the club is exploring more accessible options closer to home.