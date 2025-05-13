Don’t Be Intimidated – Sen. Dickson Tells PDP Chieftains

The former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has urged leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to be intimidated by the wave of defections and pressures on the party.

Naija News reports that Dickson said what the party needs is to reorganize and work out its internal crisis and challenges.

He stated this on Monday, on his Facebook handle, after partaking in the party’s consultative meeting, consisting of governors, former governors and the members of the National Working Committee of the party at the instance of the PDP Governors Forum, on Sunday.

“I had the opportunity to interact, share ideas and gave my views both as a former Governor, former Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and former Chairman PDP National Reconciliatory Committee, appointed by five Chairmen; so, there is no player in the party across the country that I have not interacted with,” he said.

The Bayelsa West Senator expressed confidence that the party’s leadership and governors would implement resolutions reached at the meeting.

He emphasized the need for the governors to work together in addressing the party’s challenges.

“I hope the governors who are the operational leaders of the party follow through with the resolutions. They need to work closely together, show greater commitment to the party, galvanize and mobilize party members and Nigerians generally,” he stated.

Senator Dickson told the governors that they do not need to be intimidated by all the political happenings in the country.

“We did that under President Buhari, with all the intimidation and harassments, and even in a crippling recession, we did not bulge but kept the party alive, won elections and handed it over to them.

“I assured them that they have our support and that all hands must be on deck to rebuild and reorganize the party.

“To this effect, a committee was appointed and it will be a pleasure to work with others in the committee to see how we can advice on ways of resolving all the issues and support the governors and other leaders and save the party from imminent collapse,” he added.