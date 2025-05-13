Defections: ‘Implosion Is Coming To APC, They Will Not Be Able To Handle It’ – Kola Ologbodiyan

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not be able to handle the impending implosion coming to the party.

Recall that there has been a wave of defection to the APC, including the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, alongside national and state lawmakers, who recently dumped the PDP for the ruling party.

Naija News reports that Ologbondiyan, while appearing on Channels Television on Monday, asserted that the recent defections to the APC by some governors and members of other political parties may not end well for the ruling party.

The PDP chieftain stated that the opposition was not as fragmented during the administration of former President, Muhammadu Buhari as it is now under President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “Even under the almighty Buhari, the opposition parties were not so fragmented. Let me tell you something and help me tell Nigerians.

“I want to assure them: the implosion that is coming in the All Progressives Congress, they will not be able to handle it.

“It’s almost here as we speak. President Tinubu brought ACN into the APC, are they united today? They are fragmented.

“Former President Muhammadu Buhari brought the CPC into the APC, are they united today? They are fragmented.

“So it’s going to be a season of implosion. They are talking about the PDP today and saying, ‘Oh, governors are leaving’ do you know who will leave your party tomorrow? You don’t know.”