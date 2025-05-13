‘Davido Is Hustling Like Underground Artist’ – Orezi

Nigerian afrobeats singer, Orezi, has applauded the competitive spirit and consistency of his colleague, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Naija News reports that Orezi, while featuring in a recent episode of the Hip TV programme, ‘Trending’, explained that his decline in the music industry was because he became less ambitious.

The ‘Ogede’ hitmaker said taking himself out of the competition in the music industry affected his career.

Speaking on the importance of consistency, Orezi said Davido still works hard like an up-and-coming artist despite his wealthy background.

He said, “I faded out [of the music industry] because I became less ambitious and comfortable with where I am. I was always on vacation, enjoying myself. I became less ambitious and took myself out of the competition [in the music industry].

“Competition fuels consistency. Look at Davido for example, he hustles like an underground artist. He has money and fame but he still maintains his hustling spirit.”

