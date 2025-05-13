Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Son After Making Portugal Debut

Football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo marked a proud fatherhood milestone on Monday as his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., made his debut for Portugal’s Under-15 national team in a friendly match against Japan U15.

The match saw Portugal triumph 4-1, with forward Rafael Cabral stealing the spotlight through a stunning hat-trick.

However, much of the post-match buzz centered on the 14-year-old Ronaldo Jr., who stepped onto the pitch in the 53rd minute, donning the national colours for the very first time.

Though he didn’t score or provide an assist, the moment was deeply significant for the Ronaldo family. Shortly after the final whistle, the senior Ronaldo shared his pride on social media, writing: “Son, congratulations on your debut for Portugal. I’m so proud of you!”

The match kicked off with early fireworks from Portugal. Rafael Cabral struck twice in quick succession, finding the net in the 20th and 22nd minutes to put the hosts up 2-0. Cabral completed his hat-trick early in the second half, converting a penalty in the 49th minute.

Just minutes later, Cristiano Jr. entered the game to a warm reception from fans and teammates alike. Nicknamed “Mini Ronaldo,” the youngster showed flashes of flair, notably attempting a signature knock-and-run dribble in the 63rd minute, though he was ultimately dispossessed.

Portugal continued their dominance as Henrique Amén added a fourth goal in the 72nd minute with a tight-angle strike. Japan managed a consolation goal in the 80th minute, scoring on a rebound to end the match 4-1.