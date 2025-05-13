Breaking: Ganduje, Others In Attendance As Kebbi Senators Officially Dump PDP For APC

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, alongside members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), visited the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, where they witnessed the defection of three Senators from Kebbi State.

Naija News reports that the Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary, welcomed the APC delegation to the Senate Chambers.

Following the announcement of their presence, Barau proceeded to officially announce the defection of Senator Adamu Aliero, who represents Kebbi Central Senatorial District, to the APC.

Similarly, former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North Senatorial District, also defected to the APC.

Senator Garba Maidoki, who represents Kebbi South Senatorial District, followed suit, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of Kebbi State.

The three defecting senators, all formerly of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), cited the ongoing crisis within the opposition party as their primary reason for leaving.

In their formal letters of defection, the senators expressed their belief that the APC, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, was more aligned with their political goals.

They specifically praised the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Tinubu, highlighting their confidence in its ability to address the country’s challenges, including the persistent issues of insecurity.

The defection of the three Senators from Kebbi State adds to the APC’s growing influence in the Senate, strengthening the party’s position ahead of future legislative battles.