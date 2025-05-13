[BREAKING] 2026 Election: Osun Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On Gov Adeleke

The members of the Osun State House of Assembly have collectively expressed their confidence in Governor Ademola Adeleke, endorsing him for a second term in anticipation of the 2026 gubernatorial election.

The motion for this vote of confidence was proposed by Adewumi Adeyemi, who represents the Obokun State Constituency, and was supported by Taofiq Olayiwola from the Ede South State Constituency.

Naija News reports that this endorsement took place during a plenary session on Tuesday, where the 26-member Assembly, consisting of 25 members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one from the All Progressives Congress (APC), demonstrated their unwavering support for the governor.

During the session, Speaker Adewale Egbedun commended the governor’s accomplishments in honour of his 65th birthday, acknowledging his commitment to the advancement of Osun State and his dedication to his five-point agenda.

The Speaker highlighted that the lawmakers, as representatives of the populace, take pride in the governor’s leadership and encouraged him to pursue even greater achievements.

The lawmaker representing the Boripe-Boluwaduro State Constituency, Simeon Popoola, offered a heartfelt tribute to the governor, lauding his integrity and authenticity.

He said, “Politics aside, Mr Governor is a plain-minded personality, loving and genuine. These attributes have greatly assisted him in his performance.”

Following the motion, the Speaker called for a vote, which the chamber upheld.