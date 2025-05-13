Arsenal Set To Make Viktor Gyokeres One Of Their Highest Earners

Arsenal are preparing to make Viktor Gyokeres one of their top earners if they succeed in bringing him over from Sporting Lisbon this summer.

Manager Mikel Arteta is actively seeking a new striker ahead of the upcoming season, and Gyokeres has emerged as a prime target for the club. However, they will face stiff competition from major clubs like Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

Sporting Lisbon are reportedly seeking a fee exceeding £70 million for the talented 26-year-old, who has an impressive record of 95 goals in just 100 games for the Portuguese side.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Arsenal have already engaged in discussions with Gyokeres’ representatives and is prepared to offer him an enticing annual salary package of €8.3 million (£7 million) net.

This would equate to a gross weekly salary near £240,000, positioning him among the club’s highest earners, just behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, as indicated by Capology.

Additionally, reports from Portugal suggest that Arsenal are willing to provide a four to five-year contract that emphasizes their commitment to Gyokeres.

In other news, Nigeria forward Josh Maja has been honored with West Bromwich Albion’s Goal of the Season award for his impressive strike against Luton Town last November, which garnered the most votes from supporters.

Isaac Price’s remarkable volley against Hull City finished in second place, while John Swift’s fantastic free kick at Turf Moor against Burnley secured the third spot.

Note that Maja not only captured this accolade but also earned the title of Albion’s top scorer for the 2024-2025 season, having netted 12 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for the Baggies.