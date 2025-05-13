APC Suspends Former Lawmaker, Nine Others Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has suspended former member of the House of Representatives, Muhammad Shehu Koko, along with nine other key party officials in Koko Local Government Area.

The suspensions are reportedly due to alleged acts of disloyalty and anti-party activities.

Muhammad Shehu Koko, who previously represented the Koko/Maiyama Federal Constituency, was suspended alongside several notable APC figures in the area, including Muhammad Danyado (Vice Chairman), Biyaminu Muhammad (Secretary), and Talatu Zauro (Women Leader).

Other affected individuals include the youth leader, financial secretary, and welfare secretary, among others.

Naija News reports that a letter issued by the party stated that the decision was made after accusations surfaced regarding the harassment of party executives and conduct deemed harmful to the party’s interests.

The suspension notice was jointly signed by the APC Local Government Chairman, Muhammad Maibarga, the LGA Executive Chairman, Sirajo Usman Koko, and 14 other local party stakeholders.

The letter cited disloyal actions and the disruption of the party’s cohesion as the main reasons for the sanctions.

While the official reasons for the suspension were based on the alleged anti-party activities, according to Daily Post, some party members have suggested that the move could be politically motivated.

The suspensions may be linked to Koko’s reported interest in contesting for a senatorial seat, which some insiders believe has unsettled influential figures within the state chapter of the APC.