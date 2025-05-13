Anambra 2025: PDP Notifies INEC Of Ezenwafor, Okeke As Gubernatorial Candidates

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally communicated the names of Ezenwafor Jude and Okeke Francis Chukwudi as its governorship and deputy governorship candidates, respectively, ahead of the Anambra State election slated for November 8, 2025.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), dated May 7, 2025, and officially received by INEC on May 12, 2025, the PDP detailed the outcome of its recently conducted primary election.

The correspondence, jointly signed by the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, conveyed the emergence of the party’s flagbearer.

“We write to inform the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that Ezenwafor Jude C. is the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) Gubernatorial Candidate for the November 08, 2025 Anambra State Gubernatorial Election, having emerged winner of the Party’s Gubernatorial Primary in Anambra State monitored by the Commission,” the letter stated.

The document also disclosed the party’s choice for the deputy governorship slot: “Please be also informed that Hon. Okeke Francis Chukwudi is Ezenwafor Jude’s Running Mate.”

To meet INEC’s requirements, the party confirmed the submission of all necessary documentation for both candidates.

“We hereby forward the Credentials/Particulars: Forms EC-9, EC-9B and EC-13B, of both the candidate and running mate,” the PDP wrote.

The party further appealed to the commission to acknowledge the submission while reiterating its respect for due process.

“Your cooperation in this regard will be highly appreciated,” it concluded, adding, “Kindly acknowledge receipt of this letter and accept the assurances of our highest esteem and regards.”