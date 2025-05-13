32-Year-Old Rapper Stabbed In Prison

Embattled Canadian 32-year-old rapper, Tory Lanez, has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed at the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi.

Naija News learnt that Lanez was stabbed on Monday, May 12 2025, by another inmate during a heated altercation in the prison.

As the motive of the attack is being investigated, the stabbing is said to be non-life-threatening.

According to TMZ, the rapper who was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance is currently serving 10 years in jail following the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion had testified that Lanez told her to dance before opening fire.

In other news, veteran Nigerian record producer cum music executive, ID Cabasa, has stated that claims of Senegalese-American singer and executive, Akon, that he was instrumental in the creation of the Afrobeats genre is due to perception he got from people around him.

Naija News reports that Akon had claimed in a recent interview that his collaborations and partnerships with Nigerian artists and music executives in the late 2000s to 2010s gave birth to what is now known as Afrobeats.

However, ID Cabasa, in an interview with Wazobia FM, stated that Akon has no right to claim credit for the origin of Afrobeats.

He admitted that Akon collaborated and partnered with some Nigerian artists and music executives in the late 2000s to 2010s, when Afrobeats was yet to gain mainstream popularity in the Western world, but it does not justify his claim of credit for its creation.

He pointed out that artists like 2Face, 9ice, and Timaya had already gained recognition long before Akon came to Nigeria to collaborate with Wizkid, P-Square, and other Afrobeat artists.

The record producer also debunked Akon’s claim that Wizkid was just a local musician before he signed him to his record label in 2008 and groomed him, adding that Banky W discovered Wizkid’s talent and signed him to his record label, Empire Mates Entertainment, which later partnered with Akon’s label.