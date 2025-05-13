2025 U-20 AFCON Top Scorers Ahead Of Semi-finals Fixtures

The ongoing 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt has revealed some impressive talents, with Sierra Leone’s Momoh Kamara leading the scoring chart with four goals.

Recall that Nigeria’s Flying Eagles secured their spot in the semi-finals stage of the U-20 AFCON by beating Senegal in a gripping penalty shoot-out.

In other quarter-final highlights, Egypt advanced by overcoming Ghana in penalties, while Morocco edged past Sierra Leone with a narrow 1-0 victory. Additionally, South Africa claimed a 1-0 win against the DR Congo.

The upcoming semi-final matchups promise to be thrilling, with Nigeria set to face South Africa and Egypt going up against Morocco on Thursday.

Currently, the top scorers in the 2025 U-20 AFCON are:

1. Momoh Kamara (Sierra Leone) – 4 goals

2. Thabang Mahlangu (South Africa) – 3 goals

3. Samuel Ntanda (DR Congo), Noah Makanza (DR Congo), Cheikh Tidiane Thiam (Senegal), Lawrence Ouma (Kenya), Yassir Zabiri (Morocco) – 2 goals

In the heart of the Flying Eagles’ efforts, midfielder Alabi Sulaiman expressed the team’s determination to secure an unprecedented eighth title at this year’s U-20 AFCON.

Following his pivotal role in the quarter-final victory over Senegal, where he delivered a strong performance after being granted his first start by head coach Aliyu Zubairu, Sulaiman emphasized the team’s focus on the forthcoming challenges.

“I am very happy for the victory. It’s a dream come true for me to qualify for the World Cup,” he told reporters after the match. “At this point, we just want to continue to focus on the subsequent matches so that we can win the AFCON.”

The Flying Eagles will clash with South Africa in the semi-final at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia on Thursday.