Yul Edochie Mourns As Nollywood Industry Loses Two Members

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has reacted to the demise of two cinematographers in the movie industry.

Naija News reports that Nollywood, on Sunday, May 11, lost two of its members, Johnson Onoriode Ododife and Chigo Gozman.

Movie producer, Stanley Ontop, in a post via Instagram, disclosed that both men died in a tragic car crash while returning from Port Harcourt, where they had attended a colleague’s wedding.

Ododife was the Delta State chairman of the Cinematographers Society of Nigeria (CSN) while Gozman was a content creator and cinematographer.

Stanley Ontop said, “Black Sunday in Nollywood Delta Asaba as we lost 2 crew members in an auto crash (accident) in PH while returning from one of their members wedding yesterday… We lost Delta state chairman of Cinematographers Society of Nigeria (CSN) @onos14a We also lost a very good and talented cinematographer in Asaba mr @goz_man6 I am heartbroken chai gozie my friend and brother May their souls rest in peace This too shall pass. Ontop cares Shalom!!!”

Reacting to the sad news, Yul, in a post via his Instagram page, mourned the deceased, lamenting over the series of untimely deaths in the film industry.

He said, “Too many untimely deaths in Nollywood. Really Sad. R.I.P to our fallen brothers. May God grant your families the strength to bear this painful loss.”