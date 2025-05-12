You Lost All Respect When You Tried To Bite The Members That Gave You The Presidential Ticket – NNPP Knocks Kwankwaso Over ‘Betrayers’ Comment

A faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has slammed its 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for describing members of the Kwankwassiya Movement who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as betrayers.

Kwankwaso, had berated some key members of the NNPP in Kano State, who recently defected to the APC, describing their actions as a betrayal of trust.

However, reacting to Kwankwaso’s submission in a statement on Monday in Lagos, the NNPP National Chairman, Agbo Major, said that Kwankwaso cannot speak for the party, having been expelled long ago.

According to Major, the Kwankwasiya Movement is not a political party but a group admitted into the NNPP before the 2023 presidential elections, when their leader became the flagbearer of the party.

“Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso have been expelled from NNPP together with his followers, led by Dr Ahmed Ajuji,” he said.

Major stated that the NNPP found it funny that Kwankwaso would be calling out some members of his group who joined the APC as betrayers of the party.

“The NNPP has long severed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kwankwaso and his Kwankwasia movement after the presidential elections in 2023, hence, members of the movement as Nigerian citizens are legally free to join any political party of their choice.

“The same Kwankwaso who betrayed the trust reposed in him by the NNPP when he tried to hijack the party, is the one calling others, betrayers.

“Nigerians have the constitutional right to join and belong to any political party.

“Therefore, Kwankwaso, who has long lost control of his Kwankwasiya movement, cannot stop his members from belonging to the APC and or any other political party in Nigeria.

“Kwankwaso lost all respect from his followers when he tried to bite the fingers that gave him the presidential ticket on trust without any financial obligations.

“Kwankwaso has long been expelled from the NNPP and should either register his own party or look for another political platform to hijack.

“His members defecting to the APC simply shows that he has also lost control of the movement, just like he lost his planned hijack of the NNPP, registered in 2002 before his entrance in 2023,” he said