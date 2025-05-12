Wike’s Camp, Dele Momodu Clash Over 2027 PDP Presidential Ticket Zoning, Allegiance To Atiku

A Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has criticised a prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, for condemning Wike’s recent stance on the party’s 2027 presidential ticket.

Olayinka accused Momodu of turning a blind eye to the truth in favour of maintaining financial ties with former PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. He insisted that Wike only stated the obvious truth regarding the party’s ticket zoning.

The controversy stemmed from Wike’s remarks during his routine media briefing in Abuja, where he declared that the PDP’s presidential ticket would not be ceded to the North in the next election cycle.

Wike said: “PDP cannot give the presidential ticket to the North (in 2027).”

This statement didn’t sit well with Momodu, who fired back, criticising Wike’s assertive posture and predicting a reversal of his current confidence.

Momodu posted on Facebook: “The PDP cannot send the presidential ticket to the North in 2027. I’m building the PDP, not tearing it apart – Wike.”

He continued: “History has taught the world that Nyesom Wike’s boastfulness will end and he shall eat the humble pie when the time comes.

“When did he become the Chief Justice of Nigeria that he can misinterpret our Constitution as he wishes. He said the North will not be allowed to pick the next Presidential ticket of PDP and that he is fighting for justice.

“At what point did he discover that Justice or injustice?

“It is surprising that all the respected journalists in the room could not tell him to stop the HYPOCRISY and ask if he did not want to be ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR’s Vice Presidential nominee!! That’s the only truth that haunts and gets him livid with rage.”

Momodu also addressed Wike’s comments on the suspended Governor of Rivers State, suggesting hypocrisy in Wike’s approach to governance and relationships.

He said: “On FUBARA, did Wike ever allow any soul to control himself as Governor, including those who helped him to the top? Has he not rained torrents of insults on all of them?

“Since almost three years when he lost the PDP Presidential Primary, MR PROJECT has remained inconsolable and my appeal to him is no man can have his way always. In a Democracy, everyone has the right to contest or not, based only on the CONSTITUTION of NIGERIA, and not the whimsical decision of one man, WIKE. Oju lo pe si… Time flies.”

In response, Olayinka alleged that Momodu views anyone who urges Atiku to give up his presidential aspirations as an adversary.

Speaking via his 𝕏 account, Olayinka stated: “Babalawo Dele Momodu sha wants to be eating Atiku’s money. Anyone who tells him the truth that Atiku should bury his thought of contesting the Presidency again in 2027 is Dele Momodu’s automatic enemy.”

He added: “The millions he collected as Campaign Director of Media in 2023 don sweet Ẹ̀gbọ́n oníkùn gbẹ̀ndu gbẹndu bí ọ̀yà.

“Wike has said the truth that must be said to Atiku.”