Wike Attends PDP Stakeholders Meeting Amidst Defections

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in a dramatic twist to the ongoing developments within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made a surprise appearance at a crucial PDP Governors’ Forum meeting in Abuja on Sunday.

Naija News understands that this marked his first appearance at such a meeting in months, amid growing tensions and defections within the opposition party.

Wike’s attendance is significant, given his central role in the breakaway G5 faction and his continued alignment with the APC-led federal government.

His association with the ruling party has led to questions about his loyalty to the PDP, with rumours circulating about his potential defection.

However, on Sunday, Wike sat alongside his former and current colleagues, sparking speculation of a possible détente or a recalibration of his political strategy as the 2027 general elections approach.

The meeting, which was chaired by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, brought together six serving PDP governors and several former state chief executives who had served under the party’s platform. Governors present at the meeting included Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Peter Mbah (Enugu), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

Notably absent was Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, who has also been rumoured to be leaning toward the APC.

Wike arrived at the venue around 9:23 PM, by which time his G5 allies, former governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) had already taken their seats alongside other stakeholders.

His presence at the meeting is seen as a sign of a possible coordinated return to dialogue within the party, despite the previous fractures and divisions that had caused a rift within the PDP.