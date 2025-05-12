What PDP Governors, Wike, Saraki, Others Discussed At Crucial Meeting Emerges

Amid rising defections and internal wrangling, seven governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), along with influential party leaders including former governors and National Assembly leaders, met on Sunday in Abuja to strategise on the party’s future ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the meeting, convened by the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, took place at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro and was aimed at halting the party’s slide and preventing what some described as a march towards one-party dominance in Nigeria.

Governors Present and Notable Absentees

Present at the meeting were Governors Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Peter Mbah (Enugu), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara). However, four governors were noticeably absent—Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), and Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), whose absence was interpreted by observers as a sign of deepening cracks within the party, particularly in states facing mounting APC pressure or internal discord.

Also in attendance were the PDP Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum; former governors Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Achike Udenwa (Imo).

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, also attended the meeting, marking his continued relevance within PDP affairs despite long-running internal tensions. Others present included former Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Focus: Crisis, Defections, and 2027 Strategy

According to sources familiar with the deliberations, the meeting focused on the wave of defections shaking the party. Recent high-profile exits include Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa, and several National Assembly lawmakers from Kebbi State—all of whom recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) after meeting President Bola Tinubu.

Insiders told Vanguard that the PDP leaders used the Abuja meeting to address the party’s internal crisis, notably disputes within the National Working Committee (NWC) and the unsettled position of National Secretary. Discussions also included preparations for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for May 27 and the party’s next National Elective Convention.

Though the official agenda of the meeting was not made public, it was gathered that stakeholders also debated whether to explore coalition options with other opposition parties or focus solely on internal consolidation. Additionally, strategies to support PDP candidates in upcoming off-season elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun were discussed, with an eye on mobilising resources and building momentum ahead of 2027.

Atiku’s Camp Raises Alarm Over Sabotage

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s media aide, Mazi Paul Ibe, has raised concerns over internal sabotage aimed at undermining the PDP’s stability.

Speaking to Vanguard, Ibe said Atiku has been quietly working to rebuild the party and form a broad coalition strong enough to challenge the APC in 2027.

However, he accused unnamed party members of collaborating with the ruling party to destabilise the PDP from within.

“Atiku has put in a lot of effort to build the party, but he cannot do it alone. The party needs to work together and be disciplined. When people sabotage his work and try to hand the party over to the APC, the failure is not his but theirs,” Ibe said.

Reacting to suggestions that Atiku should not contest in 2027, Ibe said: “Everyone has the right to his opinion. If they believe he should not run, they can support someone else… That is what democracy is about.”

He further criticised the APC-led government for failing to address pressing national challenges, including insecurity and economic hardship. “In April, the President was having a good time in France… while Nigerians were being killed at home. A good leader would have ended the trip and returned home to handle the crisis,” he said.

Ibe maintained that the focus should not be on Atiku’s future candidacy but on holding the current administration accountable for the country’s deteriorating situation.