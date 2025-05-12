‘We Produce More Than Enough’ – Dangote Refinery Faults Oil Marketers Over Claims Of Not Meeting Demands

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has denied assertions by oil marketers regarding its inability to fulfil local fuel requirements.

The Refinery maintained that it has sufficient fuel to meet domestic demands and export to other nations.

Naija News reports that in response to comments from the refinery’s founder, Aliko Dangote, about certain influential marketers undermining the $20 billion facility, the Executive Secretary of the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Olufemi Adewole, stated that marketers are primarily focused on sustaining their operations through fuel imports.

Adewole rejected Dangote’s notion of a ‘cabal’ within the industry but acknowledged the vested interests among private depot owners, who have invested substantial amounts over the years to ensure a steady fuel supply for Nigerians.

The DAPPMAN representative claimed that, despite its significant capacity of 650,000 barrels, the Dangote refinery has struggled to meet even the current diminished local consumption levels, asserting that private depot owners continue to shoulder the majority of the fuel distribution responsibilities nationwide.

“Quoting the authority’s (NMDPRA) chief executive in his recent presentation at the Villa, he stated that the Dangote refinery is not meeting up to even the reduced local consumption volume. So, for now, the Dangote refinery cannot meet up. It is we, the private depot owners, that have been bridging the gap and meeting the needs of Nigerians,” the DAPPMAN scribe stated.

Claims That Dangote Refinery Is Not Meeting Demands Are Untrue

A high-ranking official from the Dangote refinery, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on discussing the issue, told journalists that the refinery continues to export fuel internationally after fulfilling local market needs.

He noted that the refinery dispatches millions of litres daily, questioning how marketers determined that it could not satisfy domestic demand.

He contended that Nigeria’s local consumption statistics have been distorted over the years for various agendas, particularly during the fuel subsidy period, asserting that the actual consumption figures will eventually be disclosed to the public.

“I have seen different reports where the marketers alleged that our refinery could not meet local demands. That is not true.

“We produce more than enough fuel for the local market, and we export,” the official told The PUNCH.

Another official of the refinery told reporters that the decision by President Bola Tinubu to stop the importation of goods that could be produced locally is the only way to grow the economy, warning, however, that importers will strive to frustrate the ‘Nigeria First Policy’.

“The President’s decision to ban imports is the only way we can grow the economy, but importers will do everything to ensure that the policy doesn’t succeed. Why are we importing what we have locally?” the source asked.

Naija News understands that the DAPPMAN boss had accused Dangote of planning to monopolise the downstream sector on Friday, especially as the refinery engaged in price cuts.

He disclosed that price slashes after cargoes left the gantry have left many marketers absorbing losses quietly, just to stay afloat.

“We didn’t come out to make noise. But we’ve been bearing the brunt, just to remain sustainable and profitable,” Adewole stated.

In response, the Dangote representative stated that certain importers disregard the welfare of the average citizen, focusing solely on profit maximisation.

He noted that many of these importers participated in round-tripping while the Federal Government was still subsidizing imported petroleum products.

“These people don’t care for the ordinary man. They are interested in their pockets. Many of them engaged in round-tripping during the fuel subsidy era,” the source stated.

He also queried the current daily fuel consumption figure, saying the real figure must be disclosed.

“Ask them to state how much we consume as a nation. Let them give us the real figure. That’s what they don’t want the masses to know. But the masses will know that one day. Those keeping the secrets know themselves, but nothing lasts forever. We produce every day, and we export steadily. So, what are they talking about?” he queried.

How Did They Get To Know Dangote Refinery’s Stock?

A consultant for the facility, which processes 650,000 barrels per day, urged DAPPMAN, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, and the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria to reveal the amount of fuel currently held in stock by the refinery before determining whether it can adequately satisfy local demand.

“We need to ask DAPPMAN and the other marketers how they got to know the amount of stock that Dangote has. How did they arrive at the conclusion that the refinery can’t satisfy local needs?” the consultant asked while speaking with the media.