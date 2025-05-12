‘Very Soon APC Will Burst And Split Into Factions, Ganduje Will Return To PDP’ – Lamido

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has predicted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is likely to split soon, with its national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and other prominent members possibly defecting back to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Lamido made this assertion while delivering a keynote address at the PDP congress held at Aminu Kano Triangle in Jigawa.

Lamido, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and a key figure in the PDP, stated, “I’m confident that all those who left the PDP will return, including Ganduje, because very soon, the APC will burst and split into factions, having accommodated people with different mindsets.”

He continued, “I said it, and I repeat: within six months, all those who defected to the APC will come back, and the PDP will rise with full force to wrest power in 2027.”

The prediction comes amidst the growing trend of defections to the APC from various political figures, including governors, senators, and members of the House of Representatives, as the 2027 general elections approach.

Many analysts, however, view this influx of opposition members into the APC with concern, suggesting that it could lead to an implosion within the party. Some political observers have also warned of a possible drift toward a one-party state, which they argue could undermine democracy.

Despite this, Lamido urged PDP members not to be discouraged by the defection of some elected officials to the APC, attributing these defections to fear of intimidation and harassment. He expressed confidence that the PDP would bounce back stronger and ready to challenge the APC in 2027.

In response to Lamido’s comments, the APC National Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim in an interview with Daily Trust, dismissed the prediction as a mere “dream.”

Ibrahim stated, “The PDP is dreaming because it is getting depleted every day.”

He further emphasised, “They are dreaming. They have now started hallucinating, thinking that there will be a reverse trend. But APC is stronger and is not threatened by anything as to warrant a counter defection.”