Troops Neutralize ISWAP/Boko Haram Insurgents In Sambisa Forest

Members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram have been neutralized in the Sambisa forest by Nigerian troops.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized the terrorists on Sunday, during an operation in Ladin Buttu, which is one of the key terrorist enclaves.

In a statement on Monday, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, said troops engaged the insurgents in a fierce battle, leveraging their superior firepower and dexterity to neutralize several terrorists.

Captain Kobagiya stated that the troops also recovered weapons and other ordnance.

“Further operations in the area revealed signs of blood on the terrorists’ withdrawal routes, indicating that those who escaped suffered gunshot wounds.

“Ladin Buttu is a strategic location for the insurgents, allowing them to coordinate logistics and move within the forest,” it read.

Operations Hadin Kai leadership commended the troops for their bravery and tactical prowess, noting that the exploit aligns with the recent operational directives of the Chief of Army Staff for invigorating offensive operations on all fronts.

Naija News reported that Plateau State House of Representatives member, Yusuf Gadgi, called for increased action against terrorist groups to ensure the security of the nation.

Gudagi made the call last Tuesday on the floor of the Green Chamber during a motion on terrorist attacks on Giwa Barracks in Borno State.

The All Progressives Congress lawmaker noted that allowing terrorist groups to invade military formations and cart away with military weapons would undermine successes recorded in the fight against insurgency.