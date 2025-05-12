Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 12th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 12th May, 2025

Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, has affirmed full support for First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as the nation heads toward the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Jonathan, while speaking on Saturday night in Abuja, where she received the Women Icon Leader of the Year 2025 award from Accolade Dynamics Limited, declared she has no intention of returning to Aso Rock.

She reaffirmed her support for the principle of rotational leadership, describing the turn-by-turn system as vital to maintaining national unity.

Reflecting on her longstanding bond with Tinubu’s wife, Jonathan revealed that their relationship dates back to their days as wives of state governors and deputies, long before either entered Aso Rock.

She reiterated her commitment to standing by the First Lady and dismissed any speculation about a political comeback.

The Federal Government has officially presented its case to the Supreme Court, justifying its decision to impose a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The government cites the collapse of governance and increasing attacks on critical national economic infrastructure as the primary reasons for the intervention, stating that it had no option but to act.

The federal government’s defence was made in response to a suit filed by 11 states, mostly controlled by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who challenged the imposition of emergency rule in Rivers.

The plaintiffs include states such as Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba, and Zamfara, who argue that the Federal Government erred in law by imposing the state of emergency.

In an affidavit filed by the Special Assistant to the President and the Federal Ministry of Justice, Taiye Hussain Oloyede, the Federal Government outlined the severe political crisis in Rivers State, which led to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency on March 15, 2025.

According to the government, the state’s governance had collapsed to such an extent that key national assets, including oil pipelines, were regularly vandalised.

Militants also openly threatened violence against those perceived as enemies of the governor, with little to no intervention from the state authorities.

The government further alleged that the state’s crisis peaked when suspended Governor Similayi Fubara took drastic measures, including demolishing the State House of Assembly complex.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has said Nigeria has the potential to become Africa’s symbol of hope if led by competent, committed, and compassionate individuals.

The former Anambra State Governor made this assertion while speaking at the Africa Together Conference held at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

The event, themed “The Making of Africa’s Future Presidents,” was attended by youth leaders across the African continent.

Taking to his 𝕏 handle on Sunday, Obi shared highlights of his experience at the conference and his message to the young attendees.

Obi said the forum provided an opportunity to explore how the continent could overcome corruption and pursue sustainable development.

Residents of Isa Local Government Area in Sokoto State are faced with fear and uncertainty following fresh threats from notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, who has reportedly forced residents of Bafarawa town to flee their homes.

Naija News learnt that the bandit kingpin has also issued an ultimatum to neighbouring Kamara, Arume, and Kagara villages, warning residents to vacate their communities by Sunday or face violent consequences.

A source from one of the affected villages who spoke with Punch said the fresh threats have triggered widespread panic and displacement, as families abandon their homes in fear of impending attacks.

Also, multiple sources within the affected areas lamented the lack of a robust government response, expressing concern over what they described as a seeming protection of Turji by unidentified actors.

They called for a unified and decisive response from both state and federal authorities to end the bloodshed and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, Otunba Segun Sowunmi, has firmly defended the right of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to pursue his presidential ambition, dismissing criticisms tied to the number of times Atiku has contested in past elections.

Atiku, who has made multiple attempts at the presidency, ran twice under the PDP platform, losing to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and Bola Tinubu in 2023.

As the political landscape gradually shifts toward the 2027 presidential election, debate has intensified regarding Atiku’s continued interest.

Critics argue that the 78-year-old veteran politician should allow younger candidates to emerge. However, Sowunmi considers these arguments misplaced.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, Sowunmi dismissed the suggestion that Atiku should bow out of the presidential race, asserting that the decision to contest is personal and constitutionally protected.

He emphasised that the right to contest is not only Atiku’s constitutional prerogative, but also a matter for the party structures, including zoning, as enshrined in their constitution and that of the country.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a woman, Ihensekhien Obehi, at the Port Harcourt International Airport for attempting to smuggle cocaine to Iran using a bizarre concealment method involving her private part, stomach, and handbag.

Naija News reports that in a statement on Sunday, May 11, 2025, NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that Obehi, who was disguised in a hijab, was apprehended on Sunday, May 3, 2025, while trying to board a Qatar Airways flight to Iran via Doha.

Babafemi said Obehi was caught with three wraps of cocaine in her private part, two parcels hidden in a false bottom of her handbag, and 67 pellets she had swallowed.

In a related development, the NDLEA operatives on Friday, May 3, intercepted a 22-year-old British national, Campell Kaizra Kofi Johannes Slifer, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

The operatives said Slifer was coming from Thailand through Doha on a Qatar Airways flight with two suitcases loaded with 35 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 37.60kg.

He said Slifer, previously convicted in the UK for drug trafficking and robbery, told investigators he was recruited in London to collect the drugs in Thailand and deliver them to Nigeria.

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has alleged there is a gang up in the Nigerian music and Nollywood industry.

Naija News reports that Portable asserted after Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, failed to clinch any award at the just concluded 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The movie star was nominated for Best Lead Actor for his role in ‘House of GAA’ but lost the award to Femi Adebayo, who featured in the movie, ‘Seven Doors’.

Reacting in a video via his Instagram page on Sunday, Portable alleged that Ibrahim Chatta is a victim of a gang-up in the movie industry.

Portable insisted that Ibrahim Chatta was more deserving of the award for Best Lead Actor, adding that some people are buying the awards.

Veteran Nigerian record producer cum music executive, ID Cabasa, has stated that claims of Senegalese-American singer and executive, Akon, that he was instrumental in the creation of the Afrobeats genre is due to perception he got from people around him.

Naija News reports that Akon had claimed in a recent interview that his collaborations and partnerships with Nigerian artists and music executives in the late 2000s to 2010s gave birth to what is now known as Afrobeats.

However, ID Cabasa, in an interview with Wazobia FM, stated that Akon has no right to claim credit for the origin of Afrobeats.

He admitted that Akon collaborated and partnered with some Nigerian artists and music executives in the late 2000s to 2010s, when Afrobeats was yet to gain mainstream popularity in the Western world, but it does not justify his claim of credit for its creation.

He pointed out that artists like 2Face, 9ice, and Timaya had already gained recognition long before Akon came to Nigeria to collaborate with Wizkid, P-Square, and other Afrobeat artists.

The record producer also debunked Akon’s claim that Wizkid was just a local musician before he signed him to his record label in 2008 and groomed him, adding that Banky W discovered Wizkid’s talent and signed him to his record label, Empire Mates Entertainment, which later partnered with Akon’s label.

Arsenal survived a huge scare, coming back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in a thrilling English Premier League clash on Sunday.

Though Liverpool have already been crowned Champions of this season’s EPL, Arsenal still need the points to ensure a top-four finish.

Two quick-fire goals from Cody Gakpo and Luiz Diaz in the first half suggested Liverpool were on track for the maximum three points. However, Arsenal turned things around in the second half with goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino.

Naija News reports both teams eventually settled for a 2-2 draw in the four-goal thriller.

In other matches, Nicholas Jackson was shown a straight red card for elbowing an opponent as Chelsea succumbed to a 2-0 loss at Newcastle United, further putting doubts on the Blues’ top-five ambition.

Manchester United also suffered a 2-0 loss at home to West Ham United, and it was the same scoreline for Tottenham, their Europa League final opponent, who lost to Crystal Palace.

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, is set to incorporate a strong contingent of local talent in his squad for the upcoming Unity Cup invitational tournament.

Naija News gathered that at least 12 players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will be part of Eric Chelle’s squad for the invitational.

Kano Pillars have already announced the inclusion of their captain, Ahmed Musa, who will bring his experience and leadership to the four-nation competition. He will be joined by a diverse group of 11 other local players.

Prominent talents such as Nduka Junior and Sikiru Alimi are expected to be featured in the roster.

Additional players like Papa Daniel Mustapha, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, and Adamu Abubakar are also anticipated to contribute their skills to the team.

This selection aligns with Chelle’s goal of using the tournament as a vital preparation phase for the forthcoming African Nations Championship, CHAN.

Teams from Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago will compete alongside Nigeria in this London-based tournament.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.